

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs in the U.S. because an engine compartment wiring harness may become damaged, short-circuit and increase the risk of a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



The recall affects certain 2021-2026 Ford Bronco and Bronco Raptor vehicles. NHTSA said insufficient abrasion protection can allow the wiring harness to rub against nearby components, exposing internal wires that may intermittently short-circuit, creating heat or sparks in the engine compartment.



Ford said drivers may notice smoke coming from the cabin air vents or warning messages on the instrument cluster. The automaker is aware of 15 fire incidents that may be linked to the wiring harness issue.



As a remedy, dealers will install protective sheathing and abrasion tape over the wiring harness free of charge. Dealer notifications have already begun, while owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed between August 24 and August 28.



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