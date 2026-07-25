Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV)(OTCQB:RVRVF)(FSE:RVFO) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") wishes to provide shareholders with an update regarding the Company and the reinstatement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is currently in the peak summer operating season, with its resort portfolio welcoming guests across all of its properties. While management remains focused on delivering a successful summer operating season, it is also focused on completing the TSX Venture Exchange reinstatement process and looks forward to returning the Company's shares to trading.

As previously announced, the Company elected to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework available under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers. As a result of this election, the Company was not required to file first quarter interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Despite the Company operating under this exemption, an automated Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 5, 2026. Upon becoming aware of the order, the Company promptly provided supporting documentation confirming its election under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933. Following review of the Company's submissions, the cease trade order was revoked by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 8, 2026.

Following the revocation of the cease trade order, the TSX Venture Exchange advised the Company that a formal reinstatement process was required before trading could resume. Pathfinder continues to work with the Exchange to complete that process. Management has substantially completed the requested information package and continues to work through the remaining documentation and regulatory requirements necessary to complete the reinstatement process.

Management appreciates the patience and continued support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing a further update once the reinstatement process has been completed or as material developments occur.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Corporation:

Rishu Gaind

Chief Financial Officer

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact

Rishu Gaind

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "budgets", "believes", "projects", "estimates", "expects", "schedules", "forecasts", "strategies", "future", "likely", "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" and similar references to future periods, circumstances or events, as well as other terms used in the future and conditional tense. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-inc.-provides-corporate-update-1196252