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WKN: A40J98 | ISIN: CA70323P2061 | Ticker-Symbol: RVF0
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:08
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0190,02510.06.
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 02:02 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Provides Update on Revoked Cease Trade Order and Trading Reinstatement Process

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Provides Update on Revoked Cease Trade Order and Trading Reinstatement Process

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV)(OTCQB:RVRVF)(FSE:RVFO) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") wishes to provide shareholders with an update regarding the temporary trading suspension of its common shares.

On May 29, 2026, the Company announced its election to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework available under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. As a result, the Company was no longer required to file first quarter interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026.

On June 5, 2026, an automated Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("CTO") was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Upon becoming aware of the matter, the Company promptly provided supporting documentation confirming its election under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933.

Following review of the Company's submissions, the CTO was revoked by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 8, 2026. The Company is compliant with its reporting obligations under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and the applicable exemption framework.

The TSX Venture Exchange has advised the Company that a formal reinstatement process is required before trading may resume. The Company is currently working with the Exchange to complete this administrative process.

Pathfinder appreciates the patience and support of its shareholders during this administrative process and will provide a further update once the Exchange has completed its review and approved reinstatement of trading.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 914-2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "budgets", "believes", "projects", "estimates", "expects", "schedules", "forecasts", "strategies", "future", "likely", "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" and similar references to future periods, circumstances or events, as well as other terms used in the future and conditional tense. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-inc.-provides-update-on-revoked-cease-trade-order-and-trading-reins-1175917

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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