Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Announces Appointment of Mark Roseborough as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV)(OTCQB:RVRVF)(FSE:RVFO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Roseborough as Chief Executive Officer.

Mark has served as a Director of Pathfinder Ventures and has been leading the Company's operations over the past year, playing a key role in strengthening operational performance, improving efficiencies, and helping position the Company for its next phase of growth. His leadership has already contributed to meaningful operational improvements across Pathfinder's resort portfolio, strengthened operational execution, and supported the Company's continued focus on financial discipline and long-term value creation.

As Pathfinder enters its next stage of growth, the Board believes Mark's extensive operational and executive leadership experience makes him ideally suited to lead the Company forward.

Joe Bleackley, Outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Director of Pathfinder Ventures, commented:

"I could not be more excited to have Mark leading Pathfinder into its next chapter. Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Mark and see firsthand the experience, leadership and operational expertise he brings every day. His ability to improve processes, build strong teams and focus on long term value has already had a significant positive impact on our business. Mark has already demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I have complete confidence in his ability to continue strengthening Pathfinder while creating long term value for our shareholders.

Founding Pathfinder and serving as Chief Executive Officer has been an incredible journey, and I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished together. I am grateful that Mark has chosen to take on this role, and I look forward to continuing to support the Company as a Director while working alongside him and the Board as Pathfinder continues to grow."

Mark Roseborough, Chief Executive Officer of Pathfinder Ventures, commented:

"It is an honour to lead Pathfinder Ventures and to build upon the strong foundation that Joe and the entire team have established. Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with our employees, management team and Board, and I am excited about the opportunities for growth ahead. Our focus will remain on operational excellence, disciplined financial management and creating long term value for our shareholders while continuing to provide exceptional experiences for our guests."

About Mark Roseborough

Mark Roseborough brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience spanning manufacturing, industrial operations, infrastructure development, and strategic business growth.

Over the past year, Mark has played a significant role in overseeing Pathfinder's operations, implementing operational improvements, and helping strengthen the Company's financial performance through disciplined execution and enhanced efficiencies.

Throughout his career, Mark has served on boards of companies involved in water purification technologies, biogas systems, and advanced nanoparticle applications. From 2014 to 2019, he facilitated modular home developments and previously led utility engineering for Dow Corning's US$1.2 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Earlier in his career, Mark served as Vice President of Manufacturing for Belkorp Industries, where he oversaw operations across six pulp mills. He also served as President of Mohawk Oil Lubricants and later as Chief Executive Officer of Bluewater Fiber Pulp Mill, where he worked alongside Merrill Lynch and Cerberus Capital Partners on strategic restructuring and operational initiatives.

With extensive experience leading complex organizations, driving operational excellence and executing growth strategies, Mark is well positioned to guide Pathfinder Ventures through its next phase of growth.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is focused on owning and operating premier RV resorts and manufactured housing communities in British Columbia. The Company is committed to creating long term shareholder value through operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and strategic growth opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Roseborough

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact

Mark Roseborough

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "budgets", "believes", "projects", "estimates", "expects", "schedules", "forecasts", "strategies", "future", "likely", "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" and similar references to future periods, circumstances or events, as well as other terms used in the future and conditional tense. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-announces-appointment-of-mark-roseborough-as-chief-executive-office-1198671