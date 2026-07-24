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WKN: 924536 | ISIN: US5412091028 | Ticker-Symbol:
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LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 21:42 Uhr
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Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $504,000 or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $413,000 or $0.67 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,043,000 for 2026 compared to $790,000 for 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $1.69 compared to $1.45 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total assets as of June 30, 2026, were $276.6 million compared to total assets as of June 30, 2025 of $260.2 million. Total Deposits as of June 30, 2026, were $239.3 million compared to total deposits of $223.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2026 compared to $0.90 in 2025.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
6/30/2026 6/30/2025
Total Assets - 276,579 - 260,221
Loans receivable, net 188,342 173,350
Allowance for loan losses 1,978 1,872
Cash and cash equivalents 2,123 1,445
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 3,807 11,581
Securities available for sale 58,750 52,550
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 239,318 223,764
FHLB borrowings and note payable 12,373 15,000
Shareholders' equity 23,767 20,479
Shares Issued and Outstanding 618,230 612,953
Nonperforming loans 5,302 3,395
Real Estate Owned - -
Quarter ended 6/30
 Six months ended 6/30
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income - 3,655 - 3,421 - 7,077 - 6,688
Interest expense 1,479 1,680 2,857 3,200
Net interest income 2,176 1,741 4,220 3,488
Provision for loan losses - - (131- -
Net interest income after provision 2,176 1,741 4,351 3,488
Gain on sale of investment (9- - (9- -
Gain on sale of loans 56 76 104 129
Other income 393 341 735 706
General, admin. & other expense 2,041 1,710 3,986 3,466
Earnings before income taxes 575 448 1,195 857
Income tax expense 71 35 152 67
Net earnings - 504 - 413 - 1,043 - 790
Earnings per share $0.82 $0.67 $1.69 $1.45
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 618,230 612,953 618,230 612,953

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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