Tony Jaa Becomes GAC's 30-Millionth Customer - GAC Wins Global Trust with "True Craftsmanship"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, at the roll-off ceremony for GAC's 30-millionth vehicle, Feng Xingya, Chairman of GAC Group, handed over the key to the right-hand-drive GAC M8 PHEV (named GN8 overseas) to Tony Jaa. The milestone vehicle is headed straight for overseas markets.

Thai action superstar Tony Jaa's choice reflects the trust of 30 million customers worldwide. That trust is built not on showmanship, but on GAC's solid manufacturing "true craftsmanship."

From Guangzhou to the world, there are no shortcuts - quality speaks for itself. While the industry runs standard "three-high" tests, GAC pushes further with "five-high, one-mountain, one-dust" extreme vehicle trials. New models undergo at least "two winters and one summer" of validation - a minimum 18 months of real-world road testing, covering 12 major categories and over 1,500 sub-items across wind tunnel labs and proving grounds.

For each overseas market, GAC conducts additional adaptive testing for local climate and road conditions - from Middle Eastern desert heat to Southeast Asia's humidity and heavy rains.

Quality consistency starts at the smart manufacturing front. GAC's AION Intelligent Eco-Plant is the world's first "Lighthouse Factory" for new energy vehicles, featuring full-process digital quality monitoring. Automated robots with AI vision systems deliver millisecond response and millimeter-level precision - ensuring uniform quality whether vehicles roll off lines in Guangzhou or overseas plants.

Safety comes first. GAC's magazine battery has been deployed in 1.5 million vehicles, accumulating over 160 billion kilometers of safe driving. The Starlink Safety Protection System serves nearly 2 million users, preventing 6.28 million potential incidents.

With this commitment to quality and safety, GAC has established a presence in 110 countries and won the trust of 30 million users. Standing at this new milestone, GAC will continue to refine its craftsmanship and deliver worry-free, high-quality mobility experiences to every customer worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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