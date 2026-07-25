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WKN: A2PUXF | ISIN: US89677Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: CLV
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 21:28
38,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,80040,20009:17
39,40040,20007:31
PR Newswire
25.07.2026 10:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trip.com Group Limited: Trip.com Group Sincerely Accepts Administrative Penalty Decision Issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) today announced that it has received the administrative penalty decision issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China.

Trip.com Group sincerely accepts the decision and will adopt rectification measures in accordance with applicable laws and regulations to implement the decision's requirements. The Company will strengthen its long-term governance mechanisms and strive to contribute to the sustainable development of the travel industry.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on July 27, 2026 (or 8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on July 27, 2026).

The conference call will be available on Webcast live at: http://investors.trip.com.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the participant registration link below:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb78e08d8f18340c4882a7e4ab961906b.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Trip.com Group Limited
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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