Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)



27-Jul-2026 / 07:48 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 27 July 2026

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LSE: LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has published results for the first six months of 2026 (H126), building once more on its long-term record of outperformance versus the broad equity market benchmark. The H126 fair value NAV total return of 11.4% was 4.2pp ahead of the benchmark total return of 7.2%. LWDB's share price total return in the period was even stronger, at 16.2%. Quarterly DPS has increased by 6.0%. We believe LWDB's unique combination of a UK investment trust and a cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) is core to the trust's consistent outperformance.

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