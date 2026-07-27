

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJPY, 7751.T), a Japanese maker of printing, medical, imaging, and industrial equipment, on Monday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to June 30, Canon reported net income of ¥171.184 billion, or ¥197.36 per share, higher than ¥155.904 billion, or ¥169.06 per share in the same period last year. Operating income stood at ¥230.595 billion as against the prior year's ¥214.308 billion. Revenue was ¥2.274 trillion, up from ¥2.198 trillion in the previous year. Revenue from the Imaging business was ¥552.694 billion, higher than ¥472.764 billion.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net earnings of ¥340 billion, up 2.4% from last year. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be at ¥398.84. Canon still projects net sales of ¥4.800 trillion, up 3.8% from the previous year.



Earlier, for fiscal 2026, the company had projected net income of ¥333 billion, or ¥388.42 per basic share, on net sales of ¥4.765 trillion.



For fiscal 2026, the Japanese company still intends to pay a total dividend of ¥160 per share, unchanged from last year's ¥160 per share.



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