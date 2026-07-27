

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the United States paused strikes on Iran for the second consecutive night after nearly two weeks of incessant attacks on its key military installations, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said President Donald Trump was 'giving talks some space'.



In an interview on NBC News' 'Meet the Press' Sunday, Mike Waltz was asked if Trump has decided against escalation for now, Waltz said, 'I wouldn't go that far at all. The president is keeping all options on the table.'



'What the president is doing right now, as we've seen all along, is giving some talks some space. Talks are ongoing; they're happening at every level,' he added.



The US Central Command has not announced any attacks against Iran since Friday.



In a positive development, Iran also reportedly stopped 'retaliatory' attacks targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East.



Oil prices dropped sharply since the pause of hostilities.



Brent crude oil fell below $89 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI traded above $83 per barrel Monday.



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