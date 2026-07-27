Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2026 drill program at its 51% owned Sunnyside property has exceeded the required 25,000 ft drill requirement stipulated in the Company's joint venture agreement with Great Basin Metals ("GBM", formerly Regal Resources) paving the way for the Company to increase its ownership to 67.5%.

Barksdale has now met all spend and drilling requirements as outlined in the JV Agreement and expects to release the final C$550,000 cash and 4,900,000 share payments upon written confirmation by GBM that all Phase II earn-in requirements have been met.

Barksdale CEO William Wulftange comments, "Achieving the Phase II drill footage requirement is a major milestone for the company, nearly nine years in the making". Wulftange continues, "Barksdale could not have achieved this goal without the unwavering support of shareholders, our Board of Directors, Exploration staff and support personnel. Thank you!"

SUN26-013R Drill Results Update

The overlimit portion (>10,000 ppm) of four assays from hole SUN26-013R stated as 25 ft of 1.93% Cu from 615 ft to 640 ft were not included in the 615ft to 870ft, 255 ft interval average grade calculations in the July 20, 2026, press release. The updated intervals and average grade calculations are highlighted in Table 1 below.

Table 1. Updated assay results with additional (>10,000 ppm) overlimit values included.





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Alan Roberts, Barksdale's Vice President of Explorations, says, "The results from the drill hole SUN26-013R are consistent with those that were observed in holes SUN26-001R, -002R and -003R (Press release dated May 04, 2026). The Company's geologists, including myself, believe that these four holes taken together likely connect a large zone of copper lode vein mineralization that is continuous over greater than 600m of strike and continues to depths of up to 1,000m. The working hypothesis we have is that the Copper lode veins follow a northwest-southeast structural trend that controls their distribution, and that they are proximally sourced from a much larger porphyry Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) mineral deposit."

The Copper mineralization reported here is hosted in sericitic to advanced argillic-altered quartz monzonite to monzonite porphyry. Alteration is pervasive and intense, consisting mainly of sericite and quartz, overprinted by pyrophyllite, quartz, barite, and locally by later epithermal silicification with quartz veins and veinlets. This alteration assemblage places the mineralized zone within the upper portion of a porphyry-style mineral deposit.

In summary, results received to date, combined with historical data, indicate that the high-grade hypogene copper mineralization, occurring as primary copper sulfides, is part of a porphyry copper system with no apparent supergene enrichment zone or blanket. The results reported here further define a broad, low-grade chalcocite zone surrounding the porphyry and suggest that the high-grade sulfide veins represent the upper expression of deeper Cu-Mo porphyry-style mineralization.

Sampling and QAQC

Reverse circulation chip samples are placed in bar coded samples bags at the drill rig; samples averaging 5kgs are collected from the drill site by Barksdale representatives and transported to a locked, gated compound where they are dried prior to shipping. Dried samples are then placed in large totes and transferred to a Skyline Assayers truck for transport to the assay laboratory in Tucson Arizona. All samples for this drill program are being submitted for multi-element and gold analysis at Skyline Assayers & Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona. Samples are primary crushed to >75% passing -10 mesh (2000 microns) and then pulverized to >95% passing -150 mesh (100 microns). Gold is then analyzed by fire assay AAS using a 30g charge. Multi-element analysis was conducted using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES analysis for 31 elements. All pulps and coarse rejects will be retained and returned to the Company for long-term storage.

Quality assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted into the sample stream at a 6% overall ratio comprising 2% certified reference materials or standards, 2% blank material, and 2% field duplicates that are collected at the drill. Results from the QAQC program are reviewed by the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company to assure assay result accuracy and precision prior to any data being released to the market.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologist (AIPG # 11260) and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

William Wulftange

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the ongoing drilling program, results therefrom and impact thereof, the potential of the Sunnyside Project, the satisfaction of Phase II earn-in requirements under the joint venture agreement with Great Basin Metals ("GBM"), the anticipated release of the escrowed cash payment of C$550,000 and 4,900,000 shares, and the anticipated increase in the Company's ownership interest in the Sunnyside property to 67.5%, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, the risk that GBM may not provide written confirmation that all Phase II earn-in requirements under the joint venture agreement have been satisfied, or may dispute satisfaction of such requirements, such that the escrowed cash and share payments are not released and/or the anticipated increase in the Company's ownership interest does not occur as anticipated or at all, and other risks in the mining industry. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306610

Source: Barksdale Resources Corp.