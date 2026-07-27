

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the Qatar Ministry of the Interior, Qatar Airways, and the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, has announced the implementation of International Remote Baggage Screening for Qatar Airways' nonstop Doha-JFK route.



Through IRBS, X-ray images of checked baggage for JFK-bound passengers are captured prior to departure from Hamad International Airport and transmitted to CBP officers, who remotely review them while the aircraft is enroute to the United States. This proactive approach maintains CBP's rigorous security standards, expedites processing, and allows eligible connecting passengers to proceed directly to their onward flights without reclaiming and rechecking baggage unless selected for additional inspection.



The New Terminal One at JFK, a $9.5 billion public-private partnership and centerpiece of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's redevelopment of JFK, has been designed to support next-generation border processing technologies. The IRBS expansion is the result of extensive coordination between CBP, Qatar Airways, the Qatar Ministry of the Interior, and New Terminal One, working together to deploy innovations that improve security, operational efficiency, and the passenger experience.



The addition of IRBS complements broader modernization initiatives, including Enhanced Passenger Processing, creating one of the most technologically advanced international arrival environments in the United States.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News