New division will address the limitations of traditional peptide compounding through 3D printing and AI

PharmaTher plans to connect patients, physicians and qualified pharmacies through an integrated telemedicine platform

Positive PCAC recommendations represent an important potential step toward regulated access to compounded peptides in the United States

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, announced today the launch of Personaliz3D Peptides, a new division focused on developing and commercializing personalized peptide products and protocols using 3D printing and artificial intelligence technologies.

Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking peptide therapies tailored to individual treatment goals. However, traditional peptide compounding is often limited to fixed doses, injectable or liquid formulations, and fragmented access through separate prescribers, pharmacies and technology providers, with additional variability in quality standards and limited access to verified GMP-compliant manufacturing controls.

PharmaTher established Personaliz3D Peptides to help address these limitations.

The division intends to create an integrated personalized peptide ecosystem that leverages 3D printing and artificial intelligence alongside physician oversight, telemedicine, qualified compounding pharmacies, proprietary formulations, and precise dosing to enable more advanced and individualized treatment design, including alternative delivery formats. Potential formats may include gummies, oral films, tablets, gels, chews, suppositories and patches.

The launch follows last week's positive votes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee ("PCAC"), which recommended that BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax be included on the Section 503A Bulks List.

PharmaTher believes the PCAC recommendations represent an important potential step toward establishing a responsible regulatory framework for the development, compounding and clinical evaluation of personalized peptide medicines in the United States.

"Patients and healthcare providers should not have to rely on a one-size-fits-all approach when individual treatment needs can differ significantly," said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "Personaliz3D Peptides is being built to make personalized peptide care more precise, convenient, connected and manufactured under strict quality and GMP-aligned standards. By bringing together physician oversight, telemedicine, qualified pharmacies with the support of 3D printing and artificial intelligence, we intend to develop customized doses, proprietary protocols, combination formulations and alternative delivery formats within one integrated personalized peptides ecosystem."

The Problem: Peptide Care Remains Fragmented

Interest in peptides continues to grow among patients, healthcare providers, pharmacies and researchers. Yet the current peptide care experience can be difficult to navigate.

Patients may encounter limited dosage options, inconvenient administration methods, concerns around peptide quality and consistency, and little ability to personalize a formulation to their individual requirements or access standardized GMP-manufactured finished product alternatives. Healthcare providers and pharmacies may also lack access to integrated technology, validated formulations and scalable systems for producing more customized peptide products.

PharmaTher believes personalized pharmaceutical manufacturing may provide a better path forward.

Rather than requiring every patient to receive the same product in the same dose and format, a 3D printing system may allow qualified providers to produce formulations based on specific dosing, combination and release-profile requirements, while also enabling quality assurance through GMP production standards and Certificates of Analysis.

Artificial intelligence may further support the development and optimization of formulations, protocols and patient-specific treatment pathways.

The Guide: PharmaTher's Personalized Medicine Platform

PharmaTher intends to use its pharmaceutical development experience, 3D printing systems, and AI-assisted capabilities to help physicians and pharmacies deliver more personalized peptide solutions.

Personaliz3D Peptides is designed to bring these capabilities together with strategic 503A pharmacy, physician, healthcare and technology partnerships.

"Our role is to provide the tools, formulations, protocols and partnerships that may help qualified healthcare providers offer more individualized peptide solutions," continued Mr. Chianelli.

"We intend to simplify a fragmented process and build a platform through which patients can be assessed by a physician, prescribed an appropriate personalized solution and connected with a qualified pharmacy capable of preparing the prescribed product."

The Plan: Connect, Personalize and Deliver

PharmaTher intends to build the Personaliz3D Peptides ecosystem through a clear three-part strategy:

1. Connect

The Company plans to establish a focused personalized peptide telemedicine platform at PersonalizedPeptidesRx.com, which is currently under development.

The platform is intended to connect eligible patients with qualified healthcare providers who can assess individual needs, determine whether peptide therapy may be appropriate and provide ongoing medical oversight.

2. Personalize

PharmaTher plans to use 3D printing and AI-assisted technologies to develop proprietary peptide formulations, protocols and dosage formats that may be utilized by qualified peptide providers, including 503A compounding pharmacies, as well as physicians, clinics and other licensed healthcare practitioners involved in personalized peptide care.

Potential personalization capabilities may include:

Patient-specific dosing;

Precise micro-dosing;

Combination peptide formulations;

Immediate, delayed or sustained-release profiles; and

Alternative formats such as tablets, oral films, gels, chews, gummies, suppositories and patches.

3. Deliver

The Company intends to establish relationships with qualified 503A compounding pharmacies, physicians, clinics, hospitals, researchers, technology providers and pharmaceutical companies.

These partners may support the compliant development, preparation and delivery of personalized peptide solutions while retaining responsibility for their respective professional, regulatory, manufacturing and patient care obligations.

The Desired Outcome: A Scalable Personalized Peptide Ecosystem

The objective is to create an integrated ecosystem through which:

Patients may gain access to more convenient and individualized peptide options;

Physicians may prescribe doses, combinations and delivery formats based on patient-specific needs;

Pharmacies may access proprietary formulations, technologies, training and operating support; and

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies may develop and evaluate new peptide products and protocols.

The division's initial priorities are expected to include:

Establishing the PersonalizedPeptidesRx.com telemedicine platform;

Developing proprietary peptide formulations and protocols;

Creating alternative and non-invasive dosage formats;

Advancing precise dosing and combination product capabilities;

Establishing collaborations with 503A compounding pharmacies and healthcare providers;

Developing training, certification and onboarding programs;

Integrating pharmacy, physician and patient data; and

Pursuing intellectual property relating to production methods, formulations, protocols, software and personalized medicine technologies.

Commercialization Strategy

PharmaTher intends to pursue a partnership-driven commercialization model designed to support independent healthcare providers and pharmacies while building multiple potential revenue channels and intellectual-property opportunities across the platform.

The Personaliz3D Peptides commercialization model may generate revenue from:

Personalized peptide solutions offered through the telemedicine platform;

3D printing systems, equipment placements and related services;

Telemedicine and pharmacy platform participation arrangements;

Licensing of proprietary formulations, protocols, software and AI-assisted tools;

Consumables and pharmaceutical manufacturing materials;

Formulation development and small-batch manufacturing services;

Training, certification and onboarding programs; and

Sales, royalties and milestone payments from proprietary or partnered products.

PharmaTher believes this model may allow independent pharmacies and healthcare providers to participate in a broader personalized peptide platform while maintaining responsibility for their own professional, regulatory and patient-care obligations.

The Company is currently establishing an integrated network of qualified pharmacy, healthcare, technology and supply partners designed to support product development, GMP-compliant manufacturing, data integration and the future delivery of personalized peptide solutions.

The PCAC recommendation is advisory and non-binding and does not constitute FDA approval or authorize compounding under Section 503A. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved or evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality. Any related activities by PharmaTher or its partners will be subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About Personaliz3D Peptides

Personaliz3D Peptides is focused on developing and commercializing personalized peptide solutions using 3D printing, artificial intelligence and pharmaceutical development technologies.

The division intends to create an integrated personalized peptide ecosystem connecting patients, physicians, and qualified pharmacies.

Personaliz3D Peptides plans to develop customized doses, combination formulations, alternative delivery formats, proprietary protocols, software, intellectual property and commercial partnerships.

For more information, visit PersonalizedPeptidesRx.com.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics.

For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the establishment, development, strategy, objectives and commercialization of the Personaliz3D Peptides division; the development and operation of PersonalizedPeptidesRx.com; the creation of an integrated personalized-peptide ecosystem; the potential implications of the FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommendations concerning BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax; future FDA decisions, rulemaking or regulatory actions; and the potential inclusion of peptide-related bulk drug substances on the Section 503A Bulks List.

Forward-looking statements also include statements concerning the development, manufacture, compounding, regulatory status, adoption and commercialization of personalized peptide products; the development, validation, scalability, deployment and commercial use of 3D-printing technologies; the potential functionality of robotic 3D printing, artificial intelligence and telemedicine; patient-specific dosing, micro-dosing, combination products, release profiles and alternative pharmaceutical formats; and the development of proprietary formulations, printing recipes, protocols, software, manufacturing processes, intellectual property and formulation data. Additional forward-looking statements relate to potential collaborations with pharmacies, physicians, telehealth providers, healthcare facilities, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, technology providers and supply partners; the development of a pharmacy and healthcare partner network; the integration of patient, physician and pharmacy data; potential equipment, licensing, service, software, consumable, telemedicine, royalty and product revenues; and the Company's ability to finance, execute and realize value from its personalized-medicine strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the FDA may not accept or implement the PCAC recommendations; that regulatory requirements may change; that BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon, Semax or other peptide-related bulk drug substances may not become eligible for lawful compounding or may be subject to additional restrictions; and that PersonalizedPeptidesRx.com may not be successfully developed, launched or adopted. Additional risks include the possibility that 3D printing technologies may not be completed, validated and GMP-compliant, commercialized or adopted as anticipated; that Personaliz3D Peptides may not be successfully established or achieve its intended objectives; that the Company may be unable to develop, protect or commercialize proprietary formulations, protocols, printing recipes or personalized peptide products; and that the Company may be unable to establish commercial partnerships or develop commercially viable products or services.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306600

Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.