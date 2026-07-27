

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), the world's largest pizza chain, announced on Monday that it will offer 50% off for all menu-priced pizzas from July 27 to August 2.



The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said the discount will be applicable to any size pizza with any crust and toppings, and is available for delivery and carryout. Orders can be placed on dominos.com, through the Domino's mobile app, by phone, or in person, the company said.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Domino's were up 0.61 percent, changing hands at $335.00, after closing Friday's regular session 3.01 percent higher.



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