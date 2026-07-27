Fast Track Group: Fast Track Executes Binding Agreement with a Regional Division of a 'Big Three' Global Music Label to Roll Out LAUNCHPAD, a Regional Live Entertainment Platform

Strategic collaboration creates a regional live entertainment platform that connects emerging artists with audiences through showcases, live experiences, and commercial opportunities across Southeast Asia

Partnership expands Fast Track's revenue streams across multiple channels

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, announced that its subsidiary Fast Track Entertainment ("FTE"), alongside the regional division of one of the world's largest major music label groups (the "Partner"), has entered into a strategic co-branded partnership to establish the Offline Regional Launchpad Initiative ("LAUNCHPAD").

LAUNCHPAD is a regional live entertainment platform built to support emerging artists build audiences and unlock new commercial opportunities through live showcases, performances, and regional touring across Southeast Asia's growing entertainment market. This initiative marks the second strategic co-branded partnership agreement with the Partner, building on the Company's recent Global Digital Content Platform announcement. Through this two-pronged agreement, FTE is combining digital content and IP with live entertainment opportunities to support the growth of Southeast Asia's entertainment artists and Fast Track's ecosystem development. Additional details around the co-branded partnership agreement and LAUNCHPAD can be found in the Company's Form 6-K filed with the SEC on July 23, 2026.

LAUNCHPAD pairs the Partner's artist expertise and regional music network with FTE's strengths in live entertainment, partnerships, and market activation, creating value for artists, fans, brands, and industry partners. The platform is built to help emerging, niche, legacy, and comeback artists expand their reach, deepen audience engagement, and grow their careers through live entertainment experiences. Under the agreement, FTE will retain 100% ownership of the intellectual property developed, deployed, or utilized for LAUNCHPAD. FTE will also retain exclusive rights to enter into agency agreements with artists performing at LAUNCHPAD events, subject to the Partner's existing contractual rights, with all subsequent agency and booking revenues belonging exclusively to FTE. Together with the Company's Global Digital Content Platform, these strategic rights further reinforce Fast Track's strategic evolution into an IP and media company.

Through this partnership and the establishment of LAUNCHPAD, Fast Track is positioned for long-term financial uplift through diversified revenue opportunities, including: (i) ticket sales; (ii) physical merchandise; and (iii) offline sponsorships, while supporting future talent acquisition and the build-out of its own live entertainment ecosystem across Southeast Asia. Consistent with the Global Digital Content Platform agreement, Fast Track will also serve as the paymaster and lead operator of the project, with net profits distributed at a 90/10 split between FTE and the Partner, respectively.

Creating More Opportunities for Emerging Artists

As artists increasingly look beyond their home markets to grow, live performance remains one of the most effective ways to build fan communities and lasting audience connections. LAUNCHPAD supports emerging niche, legacy, and comeback artists with curated showcases, live performances, and regional touring that expand their presence across Southeast Asia. The platform also opens additional revenue streams through brand partnerships, sponsorships, merchandise, livestreaming, and content created from live performances, creating new commercial opportunities for artists while delivering engaging live experiences for fans.

Unlocking New Opportunities Through Strategic Collaboration

Under the LAUNCHPAD partnership agreement, the Partner will provide access to its regional artist roster for potential LAUNCHPAD programming, regional marketing resources, promotional networks, and strategic brand and sponsorship network opportunities. FTE will leverage its longstanding experience in live entertainment, partnerships, and market activations to lead live event development, operations, and artist management in collaboration with the Partner. By combining these complementary strengths, LAUNCHPAD is positioned to create long-term value for artists, audiences, and commercial partners, and the broader entertainment ecosystem across Southeast Asia, while driving sustainable growth for Fast Track shareholders.

Management Commentary

Harris Lim, CEO of Fast Track Entertainment, commented: "We believe artists grow when they can perform, engage audiences, and build meaningful connections beyond their home markets. Together with our strategic partner, LAUNCHPAD reflects our shared commitment to build a regional live entertainment platform that helps emerging artists reach new audiences while opening new opportunities for brands, partners, and the wider entertainment ecosystem. By having artists participate in the Global Digital Content Platform alongside LAUNCHPAD's live entertainment opportunities, we are creating a new and unique opportunity for emerging, niche, legacy, and comeback artists who are traditionally overlooked or underserved to establish and grow their careers in the competitive entertainment space. Consistent with the Global Digital Content Platform, by starting LAUNCHPAD as a co-branded partnership, we can accelerate the development and execution of a pioneering live entertainment model while working towards an eventual JV model."

Fast Track intends to leverage its recently secured strategic capital to accelerate its collaboration with the Partner and activate LAUNCHPAD. As upfront investment is required to fund event production, venue hire, and platform execution ahead of the project pipeline, the strategic capital is expected to expedite activation and strengthen execution capacity.

This co-branded partnership was established pursuant to the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding on July 6, 2026. The agreement will run until December 31, 2026, with Fast Track and the Partner to begin evaluating a potential 2027 joint venture on or before December 1, 2026. While the Partner holds the right of first refusal for the establishment of that joint venture, Fast Track reserves the right to extend this co-branded partnership with another entity if no extension or joint venture is agreed with the Partner by December 31, 2026. As this collaboration represents a pioneering blueprint for the industry, Fast Track and the Partner believe that beginning with a co-branded partnership before establishing a formal joint venture is the most effective way to bring this innovative model to market with speed, quality, and reduced risk, while allowing for continued refinement ahead of a fully realized JV.

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Fast Track Entertainment (FTE) is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships, artist representation and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE has built a strong track record working with global and Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle and TREASURE, and most recently signed KIIRAS, a six-member K-pop girl group, for global live entertainment and concert tour representation across the APAC region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus, and other reports it files with the SEC, before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Media Enquiries

Fast Track Entertainment

Judy Ang | Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: judy.ang@ftentertainmentglobal.com