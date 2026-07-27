Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Hurlston has been selected to receive the 2026 Optica i4 Individual Achievement Prize, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the global optics and photonics industry.

The Optica i4 Prize honors individuals and organizations whose achievements reflect Optica's core values of Innovation, Integrity, Inclusion, and Impact. The award recognizes leaders who have made lasting contributions to the optics and photonics community through their vision, leadership, and commitment to advancing the field.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Optica and the global photonics community," said Hurlston. "This award reflects the extraordinary work of the entire Lumentum team. Every day, our employees apply their expertise and creativity to enable the next generation of AI infrastructure, cloud computing, communications networks, and optical technologies. I am proud of what we are accomplishing together and excited about the opportunities ahead for Lumentum and the broader photonics industry."

Hurlston was selected from more than 30 nominations submitted by leaders across the global optics and photonics community. The recipient was chosen by the 2026 Optica i4 Prize Jury, composed of members of the Optica Corporate Engagement Council: Reinhard Voelkel, Chair; Michael Lebby, Past Chair; Aleksandra Boskovic; Simon Schwinger; Joseph Spilman; and Natarajan Subrahmanyan.

"Michael Hurlston embodies the values that the Optica i4 Prize was created to recognize," said Jose Pozo, Chief Technology Officer at Optica. "He has successfully combined technological vision with business leadership, helping drive innovation while creating value for customers, employees, shareholders, and the broader photonics community."

Since becoming Lumentum's President and CEO in February 2025, Hurlston has led the company through a period of significant growth. Under his leadership, Lumentum has strengthened its position as a leading provider of optical and photonic technologies serving cloud and AI infrastructure, communications networks, industrial applications, and advanced sensing markets.

The award will be presented during the Global Photonics Economic Forum 2026 in Málaga, Spain, on September 24, 2026.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a global leader in optical and photonic technologies that power the networks and infrastructure behind AI, cloud computing, and next-generation communications. Built on decades of photonics innovation, Lumentum delivers high-performance lasers, modules, and optical subsystems that enable scalable, energy-efficient data center connectivity, advanced telecom networks, industrial manufacturing, and sensing applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company operates R&D, manufacturing, and sales facilities worldwide. Learn more at www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

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Contacts:

Media: Victoria McDonald, +1.408.404.0636; media@lumentum.com

Investors: Kathy Ta, +1.408.750.3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com