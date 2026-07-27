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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 15:43
99,60 Euro
+0,95 % +0,94
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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99,4899,8416:07
99,82100,2515:56
ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 15:50 Uhr
131 Leser
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Leidos: Recognized Today, Building What Comes Next

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / At Leidos, strategy and values aren't just aspirational - they show up in the work. A series of recognitions this year, across business performance, being a great place to work, and community investment, reflects what that looks like in practice.

For the eighth year running, Leidos ranked No. 1 on the Washington Technology Top 100, the definitive measure of scale in the federal technology market spanning digital infrastructure, systems integration, telecommunications and professional services.

"Our top ranking is a meaningful measure of scale in the federal market, but the deeper story is trust," said Leidos Chief Growth Officer Jason Albanese. "Our customers continue to place their trust in Leidos year after year, mission after mission. They do so because we understand the outcomes they need and bring a clear focus on delivering with speed and precision."

Leidos also ranked No. 62 on The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Best Companies for the Future list, a new ranking of the top S&P 500 companies based on AI readiness, talent, innovation, agility, and more. For Leidos, the recognition signals readiness - to lead in AI, adapt to shifting talent needs, and compete in the markets that matter most.

In addition, Leidos also ranked No. 260 on the 2026 Fortune 500 list, which measures the largest U.S. companies by revenue. That standing reflects the scale and staying power Leidos has built over decades.

"These rankings and recognitions, taken together, speak to the strength of the Leidos business and the confidence our customers have in us to deliver. Through our NorthStar 2030 strategy, we are focused on the markets and technologies that matter most, and we intend to keep earning that confidence."

Jason Albanese, Leidos Chief Growth Officer

Earlier this year, Forbes named Leidos among America's Best Companies and America's Best Large Employers- recognition that the same commitment driving performance in the market also shapes how Leidos invests in its people.

And a top ten ranking by the Washington Business Journal for corporate philanthropy reflects something beyond the balance sheet, that Leidos takes seriously its role in the communities where its people live and work.

"That we're also recognized as a great place to work and a committed community partner is a huge source of pride for all 50,000 Leidos teammates," Albanese said.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/recognized-today-building-what-comes-next-1196654

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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