

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST), a Swedish aerospace and defense company, said on Monday that it has received an order of SEK 10.1 billion for two GlobalEye aircraft from a country in the Middle East.



The deliveries will take place in 2030. GlobalEye provides enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.



'GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land,' Saab said.



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