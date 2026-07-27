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WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GG
Frankfurt
27.07.26 | 08:06
6,630 Euro
+0,45 % +0,030
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6607,03018:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 16:45 Uhr
288 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörngruppen's delisting application approved - last day of trading will be 10 August 2026

As previously announced, Nilörngruppen AB (publ) ("Nilörngruppen") has applied for delisting of the Nilörngruppen B-share from Nasdaq Stockholm in the light of Trimco Group (UK) Limited owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Nilörngruppen.

Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved Nilörngruppen's application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 10 August 2026.

Contact

Krister Magnusson
CEO
krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
+46 704-852 114

General information about Nilörngruppen

Nilörngruppen is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in adding value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Nilörngruppen offers complete, creative and customised solutions within branding, design, product development and logistics services. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the United States, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.nilorn.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.