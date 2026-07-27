Nilörngruppen AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Nilörngruppen AB from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number: 556322-3782 Short name: NIL B ISIN code: SE0007100342 Order book ID: 110376

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 10, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.