Proposed NSM Labs name reflects expansion across drones, defense, aerospace, critical minerals and infrastructureIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a provider of advanced technologies for defense, aerospace and other mission-critical markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to change the Company's corporate name to NSM Labs, Inc., subject to stockholder approval at an upcoming stockholder meeting.NSM stands for National Security Matters.A Defining TransformationThe proposed NSM Labs name is intended to align the Company's public identity with its expanding strategy to build a diversified national-security technology platform spanning defense and aerospace electronics, American-built drones, autonomous systems, rare earth elements and critical minerals, energy and critical infrastructure."NSM Labs is not simply a new name-it is a declaration of our mission," said James Peterson, Executive Chairman of Mobix Labs. "National Security Matters. We are building a focused American technology platform around the systems, resources and infrastructure that are increasingly essential to the security and resilience of the United States and its allies."Vision Aerial Accelerates the StrategyThe rebranding announcement follows Mobix Labs' definitive agreement to acquire Vision Aerial, Inc., a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of American-built, National Defense Authorization Act-compliant unmanned aerial systems, with Mobix Labs serving as the acquiring public company.If completed, the acquisition is expected to add an American-built drone and aerial-intelligence platform to Mobix Labs' RF, sensing, connectivity, aerospace and defense-electronics capabilities, expanding its reach across national defense, critical infrastructure, energy, public safety and industrial markets."Vision Aerial demonstrates what NSM Labs is intended to become: a public-company platform for strategically important technologies and businesses," said Peterson. "The convergence of defense, autonomous systems, domestic manufacturing, secure supply chains and resilient infrastructure is creating a generational opportunity. We intend to build NSM Labs into a leading public-company platform focused on that opportunity."Four Strategic Growth PillarsThe Company's National Security Matters Initiative established four principal areas for strategic expansion:• Critical resources and advanced materials, including rare earth elements and minerals;• Defense, aerospace and autonomous systems;• Energy, water and critical infrastructure; and• Digital infrastructure and strategic technologies.Under the proposed NSM Labs identity, the Company intends to pursue disciplined growth across these markets by combining internal capabilities with strategic acquisitions and partnerships.Stockholder Vote and Proposed TickerThe Company expects to submit an amendment to its certificate of incorporation changing its corporate name to NSM Labs, Inc. for stockholder approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting.Until all required approvals are obtained and the changes become effective, the Company will continue to operate as Mobix Labs, Inc., and its Class A common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MOBX. No action is currently required from stockholders.About Mobix Labs, Inc.Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) is building a diversified platform focused on technologies, resources and infrastructure that advance U.S. national-security priorities. Its strategic focus includes critical resources and advanced materials; defense, aerospace and autonomous systems; energy, water and critical infrastructure; and digital infrastructure and strategic technologies. Mobix Labs also provides advanced connectivity, RF, sensing and electromagnetic-interference technologies for aerospace, defense, communications and other high-reliability markets.Important Additional Information and Where to Find ItThis communication relates to a proposed amendment to the certificate of incorporation of Mobix Labs, Inc. to change the Company's corporate name to NSM Labs, Inc., together with other matters that may be submitted to the Company's stockholders at an upcoming stockholder meeting.The Company intends to file a proxy statement and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the upcoming stockholder meeting. The proxy statement has not yet been filed.BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING ANY PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT, DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED CORPORATE NAME CHANGE, THE OTHER MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING AND THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION.No proxy card is being provided with this communication, and the Company is not requesting that stockholders submit a proxy or voting instruction at this time.Stockholders will be able to obtain the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, without charge, through the SEC's website. Copies will also be available, without charge, through the investor-relations section of the Company's website or by contacting the Company's investor-relations representative.Participants in the SolicitationMobix Labs, Inc., its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the upcoming stockholder meeting.Information regarding the names, affiliations, compensation and security ownership of the Company's directors and executive officers, and certain other information regarding their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, including the sections captioned "Executive Officers and Directors," "Executive Compensation," "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management" and "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions."Additional information regarding the identity of the participants in the solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Stockholders should read those materials carefully before making any voting decision.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed name change to NSM Labs, Inc.; any Nasdaq ticker change; the timing and outcome of the stockholder meeting; required approvals; the National Security Matters Initiative; the proposed Vision Aerial acquisition and its expected benefits; and the Company's strategy, opportunities and growth prospects.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that required approvals may not be obtained; that the proposed name change, ticker-symbol change or Vision Aerial transaction may be delayed, modified or abandoned; that anticipated benefits may not be realized; and the other risks described in Mobix Labs' SEC filings.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.ContactsMOBX Investor RelationsChris Eddy or David CollinsCatalyst IRmobx@catalyst-ir.com212-924-9800

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727563981/en/