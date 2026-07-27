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WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 18:35
26,610 Euro
+1,84 % +0,480
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,56026,60018:42
26,56026,60018:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
64 Leser
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RENAULT: Statement re judicial investigation regarding some older-generation Diesel vehicles

Statement

In the context of the judicial investigation opened in Paris on January 12, 2017, regarding some older-generation Diesel vehicles, Renault Group acknowledges today's order referring the case to the criminal court.

Renault Group firmly disputes having committed any wrongdoing. The operating limits of the emission control systems strictly reconcile emissions reduction with driver safety.

Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with all applicable French and European regulations.

The order itself acknowledges that Renault vehicles are not equipped with fraudulent devices designed to detect the type-approval testing cycle. This has recently been confirmed by the London High Court of Justice, which dismissed all claims brought against Renault at the instigation of foreign hedge funds that are also participating in these French proceedings in the cynical hope of a financial gain.

Renault Group will defend its innocence, as well as the professionalism and ethics of its 100,000 employees, before the criminal court.

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS		Florent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com


RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS		Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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