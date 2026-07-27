Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that a favorable judgment has been issued by the UK appellate court presiding over its long-running patent infringement dispute with Lufthansa Technik AG.

Lufthansa Technik had filed an appeal of the trial court's February 2025, judgment on damages, and Astronics had filed three appeals. The UK appellate court dismissed in its entirety Lufthansa Technik's appeal, and granted one of Astronics' appeals, which will require Lufthansa Technik to make a partial refund to Astronics of damages previously paid, in an amount yet to be determined. Additional amounts may be payable to Astronics for attorney fees associated with certain elements of the case, based on the court's decision.

Either party may request an appeal of the appellate court's decision to the UK Supreme Court, though it is uncertain if the Supreme Court will choose to hear any further appeals.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company's strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "estimate" or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to the timing and amount of the refund of damages previously paid resulting from the appellate ruling, the potential for refund of some amount of attorney fees associated with the appeal, and the ability of the parties to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company's products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Company

Nancy L. Hedges, CFO

Astronics Corporation

T: 716.805.1599



Investors

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Alliance Advisors LLC

T: 716.843.3908

dpawlowski@allianceadvisors.com