

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Monday, buoyed by weak crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions following a pause in military attacks by Iran and the U.S.



Oil prices fell sharply after the warring nations Iran and the U.S. pausing military strikes over the weekend, paving the way for talks to avoid a return to full-scale war.



After the U.S. paused its strikes against Iran for a second night, Iran stopped conducting counterattacks. According to reports, Pakistan is exploring a path toward new U.S.-Iran talks over ending the conflict.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 14,472.74, closed up by 94.77 points or 0.66% at 14,421.97.



Sika moved up by about 3.5%. Sonova gained 3.1% and Lonza Group climbed 2.1%.



Amrize, SGS, Swisscom, Swiss Re, Roche, Novartis, Logitech International and UBS Grouup closed up by 1.2%-1.7%.



VAT Group dropped 4.3%. Kuehne + Nagel and ABB drifted down 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively. Helvetia Baloise Holding and Nestle edged modestly lower.



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