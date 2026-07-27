

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to worsen, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 3,200. According to the country's health authorities, 1,405 people have died since the outbreak began in late April, resulting in a fatality rate of 43.9 percent.



Health experts believe the actual number of infections could be much higher because many cases may not have been detected or reported. However, officials said part of the recent increase is due to better surveillance and expanded testing.



Nearly 90 percent of the cases have been reported in Ituri province in northeastern DRC, near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Bunia, Rwampara, Mongbwalu, and Nyankunde are among the areas hardest hit. WHO notes that the increase in cases partly reflects enhanced testing capabilities and the evaluation of samples collected earlier.



The outbreak, officially declared on May 15, has now spread to five provinces in the conflict-affected eastern part of the country.



Experts warn that the outbreak could continue for several more months. Response efforts have also been affected by strikes from healthcare workers protesting unpaid wages.



The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Scientists are working to develop vaccines and treatments that target this strain.



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