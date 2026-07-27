

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, researchers at North Carolina State University studied how different sounds and surroundings affect people's emotions and stress levels.



The researchers asked students from NC State's College of Natural Resources to wear noise-cancelling headphones while sitting in one of two places - a restored nature trail or a busy urban area. Through the headphones, participants listened to either birdsong or traffic noise. Both the location and the sound were randomly assigned so the researchers could measure the separate effects of the environment and the sounds.



The natural site was a restored forest beside a creek that had been replanted and redesigned in the early 2000s. It had more than 70 percent tree cover and no visible buildings, with participants facing the trees. The urban site was outside the Talley Student Union, an area dominated by buildings and concrete, with little greenery.



After every 10-minute session, participants reported how stressed they felt and how mentally refreshed they were, a measure known as 'restorativeness.' Among the four combinations tested, the restored forest with birdsong produced the best results. Participants reported the lowest stress levels, the fewest negative emotions, the most positive emotions, and the greatest feeling of mental refreshment. In contrast, traffic noise in the urban setting had the worst results. It caused the highest stress levels, the most negative emotions, the fewest positive emotions, and the lowest sense of mental restoration.



'For participants who were in a green space listening to the birds, there were significant effects. Positive emotions went up, negative emotions went down, stress went down, and perceptions of feeling restored went up more than any other combination. On the other hand, you had the complete opposite when participants in a gray, urban area listened to the sounds of cars, and more mixed reactions when the sounds and areas were mismatched,' said study author Nils Peterson.



The mixed combination of birdsong in the city and traffic noise in the forest produced moderate results, suggesting that both natural surroundings and bird sounds independently improve mood, and together they provide the greatest mental health benefits.



'When you have a really gray space that is going to stress people out and give them negative experiences, if you can change that space so that it has natural sounds, you can ameliorate the downsides of that gray space,' Peterson suggested. 'In our research we have evidence for bird sounds, but there is also a lot of literature supporting the use of water sounds and other things in nature.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News