

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen during last Friday's trading, treasuries continued to regain ground during trading on Monday.



Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.8 basis points to 4.641 percent.



The ten-year yield added to the 2.4 basis point dip seen in the previous session, pulling back further off its highest closing level since early 2025.



The continued rebound by treasuries came amid an extended pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plummeting by nearly 8 percent.



Crude oil prices have plunged on news U.S. President Donald Trump has halted nearly two weeks of attacks on Iran to allow more room for diplomacy.



'He's giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room,' U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told Fox News on Sunday.



Iran subsequently stopped conducting counterattacks and said it had made progress in talks with Oman on management of the Strait of Hormuz.



Treasury yields slumped along with the price of crude oil, easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded by much less than expected in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.3 percent in June after tumbling by a revised 4.0 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.7 percent compared to the 4.5 percent plunge originally reported for the previous month.



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