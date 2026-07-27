New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - AMZ Advisers, a full-service Amazon growth agency that has managed more than 500 brands, today announced it has acquired Reach Social Commerce, a TikTok Shop marketing agency that has driven over $30 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) for consumer brands. The acquisition extends AMZ Advisers beyond Amazon into social commerce, creating a single partner that helps brands grow across the two channels defining American e-commerce: Amazon and TikTok Shop.

AMZ Advisers expands into TikTok Shop with its acquisition of Reach Social Commerce

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Under the deal, AMZ Advisers acquired the stake of one of Reach's owners and partnered with co-owner Jackie He, who continues to lead the business day to day. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The move reflects a clear shift in how product brands grow. Amazon remains the platform where shoppers buy with intent, while TikTok Shop has become the fastest-growing engine for product discovery and demand creation. Brands increasingly want one partner who can connect the two, turning social attention into marketplace sales. AMZ Advisers and Reach now offer that full-funnel capability under one roof.

The combination is a natural fit on both sides. AMZ Advisers' roster of established Amazon brands is exactly the audience now looking to win on TikTok Shop, and Reach's social-first clients almost always sell on Amazon as well. Clients of both agencies gain a broader team, shared data across channels, and a coordinated strategy that treats discovery and conversion as one system rather than two disconnected efforts.

Both agencies come to the table with real momentum behind their clients. Brands working with the combined team can now pursue their most ambitious growth goals across both marketplaces with a single partner accountable for the outcome.

"Our clients kept asking the same question: you made us win on Amazon, now can you do it on TikTok?" said Mike Begg, CEO of AMZ Advisers. "Acquiring Reach was the fastest way to say yes, with a team that already knows how to drive real GMV, not just views. Amazon is where people buy with intent. TikTok is where demand gets created. Owning both under one roof is the entire point."

Reach Social Commerce specializes in TikTok affiliate marketing and GMV advertising, and has completed more than 50 TikTok Shop launches for consumer brands. It joins a portfolio of operating companies under that together manage over $100 million in annual brand revenue across Amazon and TikTok Shop.

AMZ Advisers plans to extend the combined offering to more of its brand clients through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, focusing on brands ready to scale across both marketplaces at once.

About AMZ Advisers AMZ Advisers (AMZ Commerce Advisers LLC) is a full-service Amazon growth agency that helps consumer brands scale through SEO, advertising, catalog and store management, data and reporting, and creative. The agency has managed more than 500 brands and is an Amazon Ads Advanced Partner. Learn more at amzadvisers.com.

About Reach Social Commerce Reach Social Commerce is a TikTok marketing agency that drives sales for consumer brands through affiliate marketing and GMV advertising on TikTok Shop. The agency has driven more than $30 million in GMV and completed 50-plus TikTok Shop launches. Learn more at reachsocial.co.

Media Contact Mike Begg, CEO, AMZ Advisers mike@amzadvisers.com · amzadvisers.com

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Source: Press Release News