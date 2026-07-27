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WKN: A42CZ0 | ISIN: US74768A1043 | Ticker-Symbol: R5P
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 21:22
46,460 Euro
+0,96 % +0,440
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTINUUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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QUANTINUUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,36046,64027.07.
46,22046,54027.07.
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 23:06 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Quantinuum to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2026

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. (Nasdaq: QNT) ("Quantinuum") today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter (ending on June 30, 2026) after market close on August 11, 2026.

Quantinuum will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its financial results. The call will be available through a live webcast here.

An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Quantinuum Investor Relations website following the call and will remain available for one year.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity as of December 31, 2025. Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar and Singapore.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-11-2026-302835670.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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