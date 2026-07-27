

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $208.21 million, or $3.62 per share. This compares with $189.91 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271.94 million or $4.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $865.07 million from $780.37 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $208.21 Mln. vs. $189.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.62 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $865.07 Mln vs. $780.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.14 To $ 4.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 870 M To $ 890 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.21 To $ 17.33



F5 raised its outlook for its fiscal year 2026, guiding for revenue growth of approximately 9% to 10%, up from 7% to 8% previously.



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