

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NBCUniversal is set to launch Peacock through YouTube Premium in the U.S. starting early next year, which means subscribers will be able to enjoy Peacock's content right within YouTube.



This collaboration will offer Peacock's exciting lineup, including NBC Sports programming like NFL and NBA games, Universal movies such as the Minions series, and original shows from Peacock and Bravo, including Love Island USA and The Real Housewives.



According to Matt Strauss, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, this deal should really boost Peacock's growth over the long haul by broadening its audience. Right now, Peacock boasts 48 million paying subscribers, while YouTube Premium has over 125 million users around the globe.



This agreement also builds on NBCUniversal's existing multiyear distribution deal with YouTube TV and keeps the distribution of YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Premium going through Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo platforms.



Plus, NBC Sports will team up with YouTube for specific live sports productions, and they'll work together to enhance their advertising partnership, helping NBCUniversal to generate revenue from Peacock content on YouTube.



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