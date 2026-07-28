

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release its latest outlook for core inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading suggested an annual increase of 2.7 percent.



South Korea will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 106.6.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday in honor of King Maha's birthday. They remain closed on Wednesday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will re-open on Thursday.



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