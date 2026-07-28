

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OSK.F, 8697.T, JPXGY, OSCUF) on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the three-month period to June 30, the Group reported net income of ¥29.567 billion, or ¥28.81 per basic share, higher than ¥17.029 billion, or ¥16.42 per basic share in the same period last year.



Operating income stood at ¥43.716 billion as against the prior year's ¥25.233 billion. Operating revenue was ¥65.515 billion, up from ¥43.451 billion in the previous year. Total revenue was ¥65.889 billion, higher than ¥43.596 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the company has revised up its outlook, citing the revised average daily trading values and volumes. The revised average daily trading values and volumes include ¥10.2 trillion of stocks, up ¥2.7 trillion; 87,000 contracts for TOPIX Futures, up 1,000 contracts; ¥30 billion for Nikkei 225 Options, up ¥4.5 billion; and others.



For the full year, the Group now expects net earnings of ¥98.500 billion, or ¥96.40 per basic share. Japan Exchange Group now projects operating revenue of ¥241.500 billion. Earlier, for the full year, the company had projected net income of ¥77.500 billion, or ¥75.85 per basic share, on operating revenue of ¥205 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the Group had posted net income of ¥79.139 billion, or ¥76.81 per basic share, on operating revenue of ¥198.735 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the Group now intends to pay a total dividend of ¥77 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of ¥61 per share and last year's ¥61 per share.



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