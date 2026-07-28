Harbor Solutions Named Winner of Rubrik's 2026 EMEA Partner Summit Award for EMEA MSP Partner of the Year

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Solutions today announced it has been named EMEA MSP Partner of the Year at the Rubrik 2026 EMEA Partner Summit Awards. The award recognises partners that have demonstrated excellence in delivering Rubrik-led cyber resilience and helping customers strengthen their ability to recover from cyber incidents.

As a specialist provider of data protection, cyber recovery and disaster recovery services, Harbor works with organisations across highly regulated industries to improve cyber resilience and recovery readiness. Working alongside Rubrik, Harbor helps customers move beyond traditional backup to tested, repeatable recovery strategies that minimise disruption and give organisations confidence they can recover when it matters most.

The award reflects Harbor's continued investment in technical excellence, customer outcomes and its partner-first approach. By combining deep recovery expertise with solutions such as Harbor Lighthouse, its cyber resilience assessment programme, Harbor helps organisations understand their recovery posture, prioritise critical systems and strengthen resilience against an evolving threat landscape.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognised as Rubrik's EMEA MSP Partner of the Year. This award reflects the commitment of our team and the strength of our partnership with Rubrik. Together we're helping organisations build confidence in their recovery capabilities, because true cyber resilience isn't measured by how well you prevent an attack, but by how successfully you recover from one," said James Harris, CEO, Harbor Solutions.

The winners were announced at Rubrik Forward EMEA in London, where Rubrik recognised partners demonstrating innovation and excellence in delivering cyber resilience solutions across the region.

"Harbor has consistently demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and a relentless focus on customer success. Their ability to help organisations strengthen cyber resilience and deliver confident recovery outcomes makes them a deserving recipient of Rubrik's2026 EMEA MSP Partner of the Year award. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership," said Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik.

For more information about Harbor Solutions, visit www.harborsolutions.com.

About Harbor Solutions

Harbor Solutions is a specialist managed service provider focused on data protection, cyber recovery and disaster recovery. Through enterprise-grade services and a vendor-independent approach, Harbor helps organisations protect critical data, minimise disruption and recover with confidence. Harbor exists to do right by data, delivering practical cyber resilience strategies that give customers peace of mind in a secure, data-smart world.

Media Contact:

Rachel Preston

rachel.preston@harborsolutions.com

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