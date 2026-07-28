

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK, RXEEF.PK, RXL.PA), a French distributor of electrical products, recently reported a 30.8 percent rise in first-half net income, helped by growth across all divisions. Looking ahead, the company also raised its annual outlook.



On a reported basis, the company posted first-half net income of 342.1 million euros, higher than 261.6 million euros in the same period last year. Reported net income before tax rose 23.3 percent to 492.2 million euros from 399.1 million euros in the year-ago period.



According to Rexel SA, half-yearly sales were up 2.2 percent, on a reported basis, to 9.99 billion euros from 9.78 billion euros in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.



The company said that adjusted EBITA margin, on a reported basis, reached 6.2 percent in the first half of the year, higher than the 5.8 percent recorded in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Rexel SA lifted its same-day sales growth outlook to around 5 percent from the earlier 3 percent to 5 percent range. Current adjusted EBITA margin of at least 6.2 percent, compared to earlier margin of around 6.2 percent.



On the Paris Exchange, RXL.PA ended Monday's trading at 37.13 euros, down 0.50 euros or 1.33 percent.



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