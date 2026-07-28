

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased sharply in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to SEK 2.6 billion in June from SEK 11.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the surplus was SEK 2.1 billion.



The value of exports climbed 12.0 percent in June from last year, and imports surged by 18.0 percent.



Trade in goods with non-EU countries showed a surplus of SEK 22.2 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 19.6 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade shortfall was SEK 0.5 billion in June, down from SEK 0.6 billion in May.



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