

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DAO.F), a Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter earnings, primarily due to decline in sales.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased 37.1% to 10.490 billion yen in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 16.687 billion yen a year earlier. Basic earnings per share dropped to 55.47 yen from 88.26 yen.



Operating income decreased 41.1% to 14.368 billion yen from 24.386 billion yen a year ago.



Ordinary income declined 37.2% to 15.419 billion yen from 24.569 billion yen.



Net sales fell 10.3% to 121.775 billion yen from 135.785 billion yen in the prior year.



SCREEN Holdings revised upward its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook, raising its net sales forecast to 743 billion yen from 725 billion yen and operating income forecast to 156.5 billion yen from 150 billion yen. The company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 115 billion yen.



For the first half of fiscal 2027 ending September 30, 2026, the company expects net sales of 317 billion yen, up 15.6% year on year, and operating income of 56 billion yen, an increase of 20.5%. The company forecasts profit attributable to owners of the parent of 37.5 billion yen, rising 17.7%. Basic earnings per share is expected at 198.28 yen.



In Japan, SCREEN Holdings shares closed down 10.82% at 14,175 yen on Tuesday.



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