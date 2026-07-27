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WKN: 985290 | ISIN: US91359E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: WY8
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 18:04
39,030 Euro
+0,32 % +0,125
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
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UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,78539,36511:49
38,78539,36511:35
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 22:20 Uhr
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Universal Health Realty Income Trust Reports Financial Results For The Three And Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2026

Consolidated Results of Operations - Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income was $5.9 million, or $.43 per diluted share, as compared to $4.5 million, or $.32 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2025.

Our financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 included a gain on the sale of land of $724,000, or $.06 per diluted share, as discussed below. As reflected on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), after adjusting our reported results for this gain, our adjusted net income was $5.2 million, or $.37 per diluted share during the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The increase in our adjusted net income of $691,000, or $.05 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, consisted of the following: (i) a net aggregate increase of $422,000, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from increased income generated at various properties; and (ii) an increase of $269,000, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average effective borrowing rate (which gives effect to various interest rate swap agreements), partially offset by an increase in our average borrowings outstanding pursuant to our credit agreement.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our funds from operations ("FFO") were $12.5 million, or $.90 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $11.8 million, or $.85 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2025. The increase of $714,000, or $.05 per diluted share, was due primarily to the above-mentioned $691,000, or $.05 per diluted share, increase in our adjusted net income during the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Consolidated Results of Operations - Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income was $10.9 million, or $.79 per diluted share, as compared to $9.3 million, or $.67 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2025.

As discussed above, our financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 included a gain on the sale of land of $724,000. As reflected on the attached Supplemental Schedule, after adjusting our reported results for this gain, our adjusted net income was $10.2 million, or $.74 per diluted share during the six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The increase in our adjusted net income of $933,000, or $.07 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2026, as compared to the comparable period of 2025, consisted of the following: (i) an increase of $486,000, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from a decrease in interest expense due primarily to a decrease in our average effective borrowing rate; and (ii) a net aggregate increase of $447,000, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from increased income generated at various properties.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our FFO were $24.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2026, as compared to $23.7 million, or $1.71 per diluted share during the comparable period of 2025. The increase of approximately $1.1 million, or $.08 per diluted share, was due to the above-mentioned $933,000, or $.07 per diluted share, increase in our adjusted net income during the first six months of 2026, as compared to the comparable period of 2025, as well as an increase in depreciation and amortization expense.

Dividend Information:

The second quarter dividend of $.75 per share, or $10.4 million in the aggregate, was declared on June 10, 2026 and paid on June 30, 2026.

Credit Agreement and Capital Resources Information:

In April, 2026, as previously disclosed, we entered into the first amendment to the second amended and restated credit agreement which increased the borrowing capacity to $475 million from $425 million previously. The maturity date, which was unchanged, is September 30, 2028, and we have the option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods.

As of June 30, 2026, pursuant to the terms of our $475 million credit agreement, we had $109.4 million of available borrowing capacity, net of $365.6 million of outstanding borrowings.

Sale of Land:

In June 2026, we sold one of our three parcels of land located in Chicago, Illinois, for cash proceeds of $746,000, net of closing and related costs. The parcel sold represented approximately 14% of the total acreage. This sale generated a gain of approximately $724,000, which is included in our consolidated statements of income for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

Miller Medical Plaza:

In October 2025, we entered into a ground lease with a wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS with the intent to develop, construct and own the real property of the Miller Medical Plaza, an 80,000 square foot MOB located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This MOB will be located on the campus of the Alan B. Miller Medical Center, a newly constructed acute care hospital owned and operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS, which was completed and opened in May, 2026.

Construction of this MOB, for which we have engaged a wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS to act as project manager, commenced in February, 2026, and is expected to be completed in December, 2026. The cost of the MOB is estimated to be approximately $34 million. A wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS has executed a 10-year master flex lease agreement, which commences when building is completed and is subject to reduction based on the execution of third-party leases, for approximately 75% of the rentable square feet of the MOB.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-seven properties located in twenty-one states.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, as well as the operations and financial results of each of our tenants, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7 - Forward-Looking Statements in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Item 2 - Forward Looking Statements and Certain Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict. Future operations and financial results of our tenants, and in turn ours, could be materially impacted by various developments including, but not limited to, potential significant reductions in federal funding for state Medicaid programs, and/or other potential changes, which would likely result in reduced Medicaid payments to the operators of our facilities; decreases in staffing availability and related increases to wage expense experienced by our tenants resulting from the shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel; the impact of government and administrative regulation of the health care industry; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of, among other things, the December 31, 2025 expiration of the enhanced subsidies formerly granted in connection with the purchase of coverage through insurance exchanges as provided for by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, business closings and layoffs); potential cost increases and disruptions related to supplies and building materials resulting from changes in laws or policies governing the terms of foreign trade, and in particular, increased trade restrictions, tariffs or taxes on imports from where the products or materials are made; and potential increases to other expenditures.

In addition, the increase in interest rates during the past few years has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that, if and when applicable, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (as reflected on the Supplemental Schedule), which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect in each year of material items that are non-recurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, gains or losses on transactions.

Funds from operations ("FFO") is a widely recognized measure of performance for Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"). We believe that FFO and FFO per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. We compute FFO, as reflected on the attached Supplemental Schedules, in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we interpret the definition. FFO adjusts for the effects of certain items, such as gains or losses on transactions that occurred during the periods presented. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO should not be used as: (i) an indication of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP; (ii) an alternative to cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP; (iii) a measure of our liquidity, or; (iv) an indicator of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders. A reconciliation of our reported net income to FFO is reflected on the Supplemental Schedules included below.

To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenues:













Lease revenue - UHS facilities (a.)


$

8,319



$

8,381



$

16,702



$

16,708


Lease revenue - Non-related parties



14,486




14,573




28,688




28,899


Other revenue - UHS facilities



279




237




515




466


Other revenue - Non-related parties



568




327




934




641


Interest income on financing leases - UHS facilities



1,339




1,350




2,681




2,702





24,991




24,868




49,520




49,416


Expenses:













Depreciation and amortization



7,028




6,994




13,982




13,839


Advisory fees to UHS



1,428




1,391




2,831




2,755


Other operating expenses



7,331




7,639




14,546




14,944





15,787




16,024




31,359




31,538


Income before equity in income of unconsolidated limited
liability companies ("LLCs") and interest expense



9,204




8,844




18,161




17,878


Equity in income of unconsolidated LLCs



427




365




941




777


Gain on sale of land



724




-




724




-


Interest expense, net



(4,448)




(4,717)




(8,900)




(9,386)


Net income


$

5,907



$

4,492



$

10,926



$

9,269


Basic earnings per share


$

0.43



$

0.33



$

0.79



$

0.67


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.43



$

0.32



$

0.79



$

0.67















Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic



13,839




13,815




13,836




13,812


Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted



13,881




13,856




13,878




13,853


(a.) Includes bonus rental on McAllen Medical Center, a UHS acute care hospital facility, of $992 and $862 for the
three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $2.0 million and $1.7 million for the six-month
periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)

Calculation of Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025




Amount



Per
Diluted Share



Amount



Per
Diluted Share


Net income


$

5,907



$

0.43



$

4,492



$

0.32


Adjustment:













Less: Gain on sale of land



(724)




(0.06)




-




-


Subtotal adjustments to net income



(724)




(0.06)




-




-


Adjusted net income


$

5,183



$

0.37



$

4,492



$

0.32


Calculation of Funds From Operations ("FFO")




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025




Amount



Per
Diluted Share



Amount



Per
Diluted Share


Net income


$

5,907



$

0.43



$

4,492



$

0.32


Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense:













Consolidated investments



7,028




0.51




6,994




0.51


Unconsolidated affiliates



297




0.02




308




0.02


Less: Gain on sale of land



(724)




(0.06)




-




-


FFO


$

12,508



$

0.90



$

11,794



$

0.85


Dividend paid per share





$

0.750






$

0.740


Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)

Calculation of Adjusted Net Income




Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025




Amount



Per
Diluted Share



Amount



Per
Diluted Share


Net income


$

10,926



$

0.79



$

9,269



$

0.67


Adjustment:













Less: Gain on sale of land



(724)




(0.05)




-




-


Subtotal adjustments to net income



(724)




(0.05)




-




-


Adjusted net income


$

10,202



$

0.74



$

9,269



$

0.67


Calculation of Funds From Operations ("FFO")

















Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025




Amount



Per
Diluted Share



Amount



Per
Diluted Share


Net income


$

10,926



$

0.79



$

9,269



$

0.67


Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense:













Consolidated investments



13,982




1.01




13,839




1.00


Unconsolidated affiliates



590




0.04




616




0.04


Less: Gain on sale of land



(724)




(0.05)




-




-


FFO


$

24,774



$

1.79



$

23,724



$

1.71


Dividend paid per share





$

1.495






$

1.475


Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)




June 30,



December 31,




2026



2025


Assets:







Real Estate Investments:







Buildings and improvements and construction in progress


$

682,918



$

666,122


Accumulated depreciation



(325,619)




(312,982)





357,299




353,140


Land



56,848




56,870


Net Real Estate Investments



414,147




410,010


Financing receivable from UHS



81,738




82,148


Net Real Estate Investments and Financing receivable



495,885




492,158


Investments in limited liability companies ("LLCs")



20,017




20,125


Other Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents



6,819




6,686


Lease and other receivables from UHS



7,341




7,530


Lease receivable - other



8,130




8,034


Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $11.7 million and $10.9
million, respectively)



4,872




5,640


Right-of-use land assets, net



11,377




11,395


Deferred charges, notes receivable and other assets, net



12,677




13,339


Total Assets


$

567,118



$

564,907


Liabilities:







Line of credit borrowings


$

365,550



$

356,200


Mortgage notes payable, non-recourse to us, net



18,150




18,435


Accrued interest



857




910


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



15,115




13,785


Ground lease liabilities, net



11,399




11,398


Tenant reserves, deposits and deferred and prepaid rents



12,140




11,795


Total Liabilities



423,211




412,523


Equity:







Preferred shares of beneficial interest,
$.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued and outstanding



-




-


Common shares, $.01 par value;
95,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 2026 - 13,898,649;
2025 - 13,874,607



139




139


Capital in excess of par value



272,559




272,147


Cumulative net income and other



873,830




862,904


Cumulative dividends



(1,005,202)




(984,443)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,581




1,637


Total Equity



143,907




152,384


Total Liabilities and Equity


$

567,118



$

564,907


SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

© 2026 PR Newswire
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