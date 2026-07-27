Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884869 | ISIN: PAP169941328 | Ticker-Symbol: D8Q
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 08:10
51,50 Euro
-1,90 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BLADEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLADEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5052,5011:49
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 23:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For Second Quarter 2026

PANAMA CITY, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex announced today its Board of Directors' approval of a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.6875 per share corresponding to the second quarter of 2026.

The cash dividend is payable August 25, 2026 to the Bank's stockholders as of August 7, 2026 record date.

As of June 30, 2026, Bladex had 37,598,918.88 shares outstanding of all classes.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Carlos Daniel Raad - Chief Investor Relations Officer

E-mail address: [email protected] / [email protected]. Tel.: (+507) 366-4925 ext. 7925

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

SOURCE Bladex

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.