

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 5-day lows of 0.6963 against the U.S. dollar and 114.02 against the yen, from early highs of 0.6997 and 114.57, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 4-day lows of 1.6323 and 0.9833 from early highs of 1.6258 and 0.9879, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2072 against the NZ dollar, from an early near 3-week high of 1.2121.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.68 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.19 against the loonie.



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