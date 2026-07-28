Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Completes Its First International MixPilot Fleet Roll-Out with Heidelberg Materials UK

Following a successful trial validating MixPilot in a new market, across an expanded range of truck types and slump measurement standards, Giatec and Heidelberg Materials sign a binding agreement to scale MixPilot across the Heidelberg Materials UK fleet.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Giatec, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, today announced that Giatec and Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of heavy building materials and solutions, have scaled MixPilot across Heidelberg Materials' UK concrete operations. MixPilot was selected on the strength of two factors: superior slump accuracy, validated against other systems under real operating conditions, and driver adoption, with the superior app interface becoming a key catalyst for fleet-wide buy-in.

"MixPilot delivered something simple but rare: data our team could trust from day one," said Fabrice Arriordaz, Regional Operations Manager, North Concrete, Heidelberg Materials UK. "It matched our mix designs consistently, our drivers adopted it without hesitation, and it has become a genuine part of how we operate. When a technology earns that kind of buy-in across an entire fleet, you scale it."

The deployment follows a rigorous trial that began with five trucks in the UK where Giatec's team worked on-site with Heidelberg Materials' drivers and plant teams, validating MixPilot's algorithms and interface to ensure the technology met the accuracy benchmarks Heidelberg Materials had set. With those benchmarks confirmed, and after completing a full integration with Heidelberg Materials' existing fleet management system, the program was cleared to scale.

"Scaling AI-enabled solutions that create value for our business and customers is central to our digital transformation agenda," said Dennis Lentz, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Managing Board at Heidelberg Materials. "Together with Giatec, we are excited to take the next step by rolling out MixPilot across the UK and laying the foundation for broader global adoption."

"A year ago, we were running five trucks between Wales and London. Today, MixPilot is being rolled out across the UK on over 300 trucks with a global framework to potentially further scale MixPilot internationally," said Pouria Ghods, Co-Founder and CEO, Giatec Scientific Inc. " We adapted to a new market, convinced the Ready-Mix management on the strength of our data and ease of adoption, and earned a global framework with one of the largest building materials companies on the planet. That tells us something important: MixPilot is ready for the world."

About Giatec

Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale. For more information, visit www.giatecscientific.com.

Media Contact

Dobrila Moogk

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific Inc.

marketing@giatec.ca | +1 (877) 497-6278

www.giatecscientific.com

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/giatec-completes-its-first-international-mixpilot-fleet-roll-out-with-h-1197016