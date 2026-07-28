

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 94.36 against the yen, from an early high of 94.61.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 5-day low of 0.5762 and a 4-day low of 1.9722 from early highs of 0.5779 and 1.9684, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 93.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.01 against the euro.



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