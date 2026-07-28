Zscaler, Inc.: Zscaler and Schwarz Digits Partner to Deliver Sovereign Cloud Security Platform for Europe

Partnership operates the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform on Schwarz Digits' cloud infrastructure STACKIT in Germany.

Joint offering delivers sovereign Zero Trust SASE for customers across Europe, combining Zscaler's deep cybersecurity expertise with data sovereignty.

BAD FRIEDRICHSHALL, Germany and MUNICH, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, and Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration combines the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform with Schwarz Digits' European sovereign cloud STACKIT. This creates a sovereign Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service designed to prevent AI-driven threats and increase cyber resilience. Now available to customers across Europe, this offering is hosted in German data centers and operated by STACKIT. While built for organizations across every industry, the solution is tailored specifically for mission-critical operations in public administration, defense, financial services, and healthcare.

European customers are increasingly demanding sovereign technology while cybersecurity threats continue to escalate rapidly in scale, speed and sophistication, driven in particular by the use of AI by malicious actors. At the same time, European regulations including NIS2, DORA, the AI Act, and others have elevated cybersecurity to a board-level priority. Organizations must address digital sovereignty concerns while also meeting strict cybersecurity regulatory requirements and not losing sight of performance demands. This balancing act can be difficult to achieve.

Schwarz Digits and Zscaler solve these needs simultaneously by deploying the Zscaler security platform in Schwarz Digits' data centers to deliver a holistic Zero Trust SASE sovereign cloud approach. Organizations can now secure their hybrid workforce while meeting demanding operational resilience and supply-chain security expectations. The joint offering covers the deployment, management, operation, and support of a state-of-the-art cybersecurity cloud platform, so that customer data and operations remain protected against cyber threats and aligned with European legal requirements.

Christian Müller, CEO of Schwarz Digits, explains: "Technological independence begins with infrastructure. Through this partnership, we are taking network security to a new level: we are evolving existing security architectures and focusing on high-performance identity verification. For our customers, this means even stronger protection against cyberattacks."

"In an era of AI-driven cyber threats, a modern Zero Trust SASE solution is the only effective way to protect sensitive enterprise data," says Misha Kuperman, Chief Reliability Officer at Zscaler. "Our partnership with Schwarz Digits is a concrete demonstration of our long-term commitment to Europe: Together, we help our customers eliminate their attack surface and prevent the lateral movement of threats, while still maintaining compliance with European regulations through EU data residency. This enables the highest level of security while aligning with European digital sovereignty regulations."

"Our customers in the private and public sector need secure, resilient IT infrastructure without compromising on digital sovereignty. By uniting the expertise of two technology leaders, we make this a reality: Zscaler provides an advanced Zero Trust SASE architecture to counter AI-driven cyberattacks, while Schwarz Digits ensures a sovereign cloud infrastructure through STACKIT. This helps to ensure all data remains in the EU and is protected against third-party access," says Bernd Wagner, CSO of Schwarz Digits

More information

Please find more information at www.schwarz-digits.de/en

Contact

Schwarz Digits

Telephone +49 7132 30 490 490

presse@digits.schwarz

Media Contacts

Nick Gonzalez, Director of Public Relations

press@zscaler.com

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across 160+ data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected delivery, adoption, and performance of the Zero Trust security service, including deployment on STACKIT infrastructure. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to the deployment, performance, regulatory alignment, customer adoption and market acceptance of the joint offering across Europe. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.



About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group and offers impressive digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards. With the aim of achieving the greatest possible digital sovereignty, Schwarz Digits provides the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of Schwarz Group's companies and develops it for the future. Schwarz Digits' sovereign core services include Cloud, Cyber Security, Data and AI, Communication and Workspace. In addition, Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of trend-setting innovations for end customers, companies and public sector organizations.