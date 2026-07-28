Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 08:02
6,100 Euro
+4,81 % +0,280
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2406,46012:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 12:10 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo to publish Half-year Financial Report on Monday, August 3, 2026

Aspo Plc Press Release July 28, 2026 at 13.00 EET

Aspo to publish Half-year Financial Report on Monday, August 3, 2026

Aspo Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

A news conference for analysts, investors and the media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on August 3, 2026, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors. Participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com.

The Half-year Financial Report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast: https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q2-2026. Questions can be submitted via the webcast question form.

A recording of the event will be available later the same day on the company's website aspo.com.

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.