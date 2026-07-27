Le 27 juillet/July 2026
The common shares of Northern Discovery Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Northern Discovery Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.
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Les actions ordinaires de Northern Discovery Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour la cotation à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Northern Discovery Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'acquisition, l'exploration et la mise en valeur de propriétés minières au Canada. La société explore actuellement le gisement de cuivre de son projet Vent, situé sur l'île de Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. Northern Discovery Metals entend faire progresser le projet grâce à une exploration systématique et à l'évaluation de son potentiel minier.
Issuer/Émetteur: Northern Discovery Metals Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NOR
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 17 625 091
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 15 088 400
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 66510R 10 4
ISIN: CA 66510R 10 4 7
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 28 juillet/July 2026
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 janvier/January
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for NOR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
The common shares of Northern Discovery Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Northern Discovery Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.
__________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Northern Discovery Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour la cotation à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Northern Discovery Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'acquisition, l'exploration et la mise en valeur de propriétés minières au Canada. La société explore actuellement le gisement de cuivre de son projet Vent, situé sur l'île de Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. Northern Discovery Metals entend faire progresser le projet grâce à une exploration systématique et à l'évaluation de son potentiel minier.
Issuer/Émetteur: Northern Discovery Metals Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NOR
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 17 625 091
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 15 088 400
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 66510R 10 4
ISIN: CA 66510R 10 4 7
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 28 juillet/July 2026
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 janvier/January
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for NOR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
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