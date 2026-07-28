Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the results of a recent geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Silvia NW copper-gold project in Peru, highlighting the potential for both skarn- and porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization within one of the country's most prospective copper belts.

Highlights:

Ground magnetotellurics (MT) has identified two compelling untested geophysical targets at the Silvia NW copper-gold project. The 4 km² survey was completed in June 2026 to evaluate the potential for copper-gold skarn and porphyry mineralization. Silvia is located approximately 100 km south of the Antamina copper-zinc mine.

The 4 km² survey was completed in June 2026 to evaluate the potential for copper-gold skarn and porphyry mineralization. Silvia is located approximately 100 km south of the Antamina copper-zinc mine. The MT survey identified a large, moderately conductive (low-resistivity) anomaly extending from approximately 500 m to over 1,000 m depth beneath Area B where skarn, intrusive breccia and anomalous surface copper mineralization have been identified at surface. The low-resistivity (conductive) anomaly has not been drill tested. A second anomaly, also untested, occurs approximately 1 km to the north.

where skarn, intrusive breccia and anomalous surface copper mineralization have been identified at surface. The low-resistivity (conductive) anomaly has not been drill tested. A second anomaly, also untested, occurs approximately 1 km to the north. New geophysical targets build on encouraging results from maiden drilling program at Area A. Four drill holes completed in 2025 intersected copper-gold skarn mineralization including 15.1 metres grading 0.17% copper and 0.26 g/t gold from 18.5 metres depth in hole S25-001, and 23.2 metres grading 0.20% copper and 0.05 g/t gold from 231.8 metres depth in hole S25-004 (see news release Feb 26, 2026). The true width of these intercepts is estimated to be 70-75% of the downhole intercepts.

Four drill holes completed in 2025 intersected copper-gold skarn mineralization including from 18.5 metres depth in hole S25-001, and from 231.8 metres depth in hole S25-004 (see news release Feb 26, 2026). The true width of these intercepts is estimated to be 70-75% of the downhole intercepts. The Company interprets the drilled target at Area A to represent a low-grade copper skarn halo with potential for stronger skarn and/or porphyry mineralization at depth associated with the newly identified low-resistivity (conductive) anomalies (see Figures 1 and 2). This interpretation remains conceptual and will require drill testing.

with potential for stronger skarn and/or porphyry mineralization at depth associated with the newly identified low-resistivity (conductive) anomalies (see Figures 1 and 2). This interpretation remains conceptual and will require drill testing. Additional 3D modelling and interpretation of the MT survey are underway. The results will be incorporated into planning for the next phase of exploration with follow-up drilling at Silvia NW being evaluated for early 2027.

Dr. Graham Carman, President and CEO of Tinka, stated: "We are encouraged by the results of the MT geophysical survey at Silvia NW, which has identified two compelling drill targets that support our exploration model for the project. The main conductive anomaly coincides with mapped skarn, intrusive breccia and surface copper mineralization at Area B, while copper-gold skarn mineralization intersected in initial drill holes at Area A are interpreted as occurring within a low-grade copper skarn halo. Overall, the new geophysical results strengthen our confidence in the project's potential. We are now completing a detailed 3D interpretation of the geophysical data, which will guide the next phase of exploration as we evaluate a follow-up drilling program in 2027.

"At Ayawilca, we are making good progress in our discussions with local communities to extend the social agreements. Our expectations remain that the first of these agreements will be coming before the end of Q3 and that activities on site will ramp up shortly thereafter."

Silvia Project MT Geophysics

A ground magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey at the Silvia NW copper-gold target was completed in June 2026, identifying two low-resistivity (conductive) anomalies considered prospective for copper-gold skarn and/or porphyry mineralization. The survey covered approximately 4 km² at elevations ranging from 4,300 to 4,800 metres and comprised 65 MT stations collected on approximately 250-metre spacings. Arce Geofisicos acquired the MT data and provided the initial processed results and 3D inversions.

The main low-resistivity (conductive) anomaly is located beneath Area B extending from approximately 500 m to over 1,000 m depth (see Figures 1 and 2). A second conductivity anomaly was identified approximately 1 km further to the north. Neither anomaly has been tested by drilling. Low-resistivity (conductive) features may be associated with hydrothermal alteration and/or sulphides associated with porphyry and skarn systems.

The low-resistivity feature at Area B coincides with favourable surface geology including skarn alteration of limestone (predominantly garnet-pyroxene prograde skarn) associated with monzonite porphyry dikes and intrusive breccia. Minor zones of copper mineralization occur within the mapped skarn outcrops and within intrusive breccia (see Figure 3).

The new geophysical results complement encouraging copper-gold mineralization intersected in drilling at Area A in 2025, including 15.1 metres grading 0.17% copper and 0.26 g/t gold from 18.5 metres in hole S25-001, and 23.2 metres grading 0.20% copper and 0.05 g/t gold from 231.8 metres in hole S25-004. These drill results were released in February 2026 (see news release Feb 26, 2026). The true width of these intercepts is estimated to be 70-75% of the downhole intercepts. The copper mineralization is associated with chalcopyrite hosted by skarn (alteration of limestone) and porphyry dikes. The Company interprets Area A to represent a lower-grade copper skarn halo, with potential for stronger subjacent skarn and/or porphyry mineralization associated with the newly identified conductivity anomalies (see Figure 2). This interpretation remains conceptual and will require drill testing.





Figure 1. Map of Resistivity at Silvia NW Copper-Gold Project at 700 m - Low Resistivity (Conductive) Zones are Red

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Figure 2. Cross Section of Resistivity (Conductive Anomalies in Red) and Interpreted Geology at Silvia NW

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Figure 3. Intrusive breccia showing clasts of monzonite and chlorite-altered intrusive (green clasts) at Area B

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Investing News Network

Tinka has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the 12-month campaign is C$55,000 plus applicable taxes, payable on a quarterly basis. INN currently holds no securities in Tinka.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc and silver, a separate tin resource, and the near-surface Colquipucro silver deposit. The nearby Silvia NW copper-gold project is a skarn and porphyry target. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report1 on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO has verified, reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by independent consulting firm SRK Consulting (UK), as principal consultants, with contributions from other independent Qualified Persons (as the term is defined in NI 43-101) with specific subject matter expertise including: SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for mineral resource estimation; Transmin Metallurgical Consultants (UK) for processing, metallurgical and recovery inputs; MineFill Services (Seattle) for mine backfill inputs; and cen-tail (formerly Envis Peru) for processing and costs for surface tailings storage. The Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tinkaresources.com. The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty the PEA will be realized.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure; unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306877

Source: Tinka Resources Limited