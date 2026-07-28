

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransUnion (TRU) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $143.4 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $109.6 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $237.6 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $1.309 billion from $1.139 billion last year.



TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.4 Mln. vs. $109.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.309 Bln vs. $1.139 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.18 To $ 1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.292 B To $ 1.310 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.75 To $ 4.83 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.127 B To $ 5.162 B



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