

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $117 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $1.829 billion from $1.838 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $117 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.829 Bln vs. $1.838 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.90



CMS Energy is introducing 2027 earnings guidance of $4.08 to $4.17.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News