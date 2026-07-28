WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $117 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.37 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $1.829 billion from $1.838 billion last year.
CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $117 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.829 Bln vs. $1.838 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.90
CMS Energy is introducing 2027 earnings guidance of $4.08 to $4.17.
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