Dover to Acquire Cloeren, a Leading Manufacturer of T-dies and Feedblocks

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cloeren Incorporated ("Cloeren"). Cloeren will become part of the MAAG business unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment following the closing of the deal.

As a global leader in the production of high-performance, custom-designed extrusion T-dies and feedblocks primarily for polymer and plastics applications, Cloeren is highly regarded for its technical capabilities and blue-chip customer base. The Company is based in Orange, TX, near North America's petrochemical and energy export hub, with additional manufacturing locations in Marshall, TX; Eau Claire, WI; and Micheldorf, Austria.

The acquisition adds complementary extrusion technologies to MAAG's portfolio and expands its ability to serve customers with a broader, more complete solution across polymer processing applications.

"Cloeren is a strong strategic fit for MAAG and will further enhance our capabilities in extrusion applications," said Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG. "The addition of Cloeren's technologies and engineering expertise expands our solutions offering and strengthens our ability to support customers with highly engineered, mission-critical equipment."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter following satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the transaction. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that may be contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, and on our website, www.dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens

Vice President - Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover