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WKN: 885427 | ISIN: CA29250N1050 | Ticker-Symbol: EN3
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 13:54
49,160 Euro
+0,95 % +0,465
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,93549,26014:38
48,93549,26014:32
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 12:59 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9700 per common share, payable on September 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2026 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on September 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares

$0.9700

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.32513

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.33825

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.34613

Preference Shares, Series G

$0.30247

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.38200

Preference Shares, Series I

$0.27789

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.36612

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.41850

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.36988

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.39463

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.41898

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.33050

Preference Shares, Series 4

$0.29427

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.41769

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.37425

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.35450

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.34231

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.33719

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.35163

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.38825

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power to advance new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Investment Community

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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